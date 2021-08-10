Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 20,703 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $50,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.29. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

