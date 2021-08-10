Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 25,746 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.76% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $58,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGA stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

