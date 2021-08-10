Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 692,596 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 692,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,320,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Roblox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $5,960,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $287,018,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Roblox stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.96. The company had a trading volume of 445,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,164,564. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.14.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

