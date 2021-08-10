Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $56,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $792.62.

CHTR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $765.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,737. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $777.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $715.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $23,013,934. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

