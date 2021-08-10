Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 11,650 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,087 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.13% of EOG Resources worth $65,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $17,689,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,017 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marketfield Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $1,829,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.74. 584,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,810. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

