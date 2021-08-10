Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 18,704 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,704 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $99,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,538 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,910,000 shares of company stock worth $227,041,800. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Oracle stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 199,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,281,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $91.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

