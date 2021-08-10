Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 46,118 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,118 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Truist Financial worth $67,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 216,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,688. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

