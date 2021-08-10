Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 7,192 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $108,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after purchasing an additional 855,801 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $517,221,000 after acquiring an additional 785,550 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,562,000 after acquiring an additional 737,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,332,000 after acquiring an additional 626,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $190.30. 88,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.53. The company has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.87.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

