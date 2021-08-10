Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of SVB Financial Group worth $58,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,777,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $79,551,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,062,000 after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $15.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $571.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $566.15. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $221.55 and a one year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 25,716 shares worth $14,958,966. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.