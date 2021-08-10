Douglas N. Armer Sells 632 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $20,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 644,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $55,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.