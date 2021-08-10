DouYu International (DOYU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect DouYu International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DOYU stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 0.75. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

