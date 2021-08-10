Dragon Coins Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $159.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00865556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00108891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00153998 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

DRG is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

