DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $9.84

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $9.52. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 2,471 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.25 price objective on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $820.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 9.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.