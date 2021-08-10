Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.67 million. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DFH traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,543. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59. Dream Finders Homes has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.