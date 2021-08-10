Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Down to $24.41

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.41, but opened at $21.90. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 1,426 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.76.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.24 million. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

