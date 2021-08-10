Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE DS opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Drive Shack has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $268.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Drive Shack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

