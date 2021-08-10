Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.01 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00163498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00148839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,808.20 or 1.00049661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.00801581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

