DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Achieves Market Cap of $11.46 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $11.46 million and $409,829.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $11.07 or 0.00024255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00158218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00148727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,714.85 or 1.00171460 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.22 or 0.00830960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,240 coins and its circulating supply is 1,035,396 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

