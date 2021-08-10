DuckDaoDime Price Reaches $10.90 on Major Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for about $10.90 or 0.00023838 BTC on popular exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $11.29 million and $377,796.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00046587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00164095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00148255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,796.80 or 1.00162910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.59 or 0.00797407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,576 coins and its circulating supply is 1,035,732 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

