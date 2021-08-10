Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Boosted by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Duke Energy worth $57,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after buying an additional 67,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,243,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

DUK traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $106.90. 2,017,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,774. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $108.06. The company has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

