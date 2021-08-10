DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.18 billion-$4.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.240-$4.300 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.71.

Shares of DD stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,805,299. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.10. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

