DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.240-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.45 billion-$16.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.88 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.110-$1.130 EPS.
NYSE:DD traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.65. 21,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,805,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. Argus increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.71.
In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
