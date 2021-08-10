DXdao (DXD) Trading 27.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for $423.91 or 0.00931004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a total market cap of $20.91 million and $364,025.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.72 or 0.00348593 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.