Dynamic (DYN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $154.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and $154.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

