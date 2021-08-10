Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 106.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,031 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Dynex Capital worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DX opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $600.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 242.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

