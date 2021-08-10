DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 34.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 805,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,341,000 after acquiring an additional 208,539 shares during the last quarter. B B H & B Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 21,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $13,394,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

