e-Gulden Market Cap Hits $2.00 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $106.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00359039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000660 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000036 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,983,163 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,889 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

