Eagle Health Investments LP Acquires 10,600 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. argenx comprises 5.5% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned about 0.10% of argenx worth $16,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in argenx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in argenx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.86.

ARGX stock traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $312.83. 1,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,716. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $212.66 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.83 EPS for the current year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.