Eagle Health Investments LP Acquires 2,800 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Eagle Health Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Humana accounts for approximately 7.2% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $21,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Humana by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,992 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. increased their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

Humana stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.89. 13,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,562. The company has a 50 day moving average of $440.70. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.