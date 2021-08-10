Eagle Health Investments LP Acquires New Shares in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. C4 Therapeutics comprises about 0.6% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.11% of C4 Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,135,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,097,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,598,000 after acquiring an additional 567,767 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 183.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 317,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 160.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 161,722 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 144.5% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 268,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 158,405 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCCC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,125. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $814,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,926 in the last quarter.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

