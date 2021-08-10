Eagle Health Investments LP Boosts Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the quarter. Axonics makes up about 5.1% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.56% of Axonics worth $14,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Axonics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $60,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,756.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,913. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axonics stock traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $66.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,585. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $70.46.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

