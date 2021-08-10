Eagle Health Investments LP Buys 20,400 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for approximately 5.0% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $14,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $12.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $505.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $438.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $527.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

