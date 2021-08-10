Eagle Health Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.2% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned 0.11% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

MRTX stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.84. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.36.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

