Eagle Health Investments LP Has $20.66 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Eagle Health Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for about 7.1% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $20,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,380,000 after acquiring an additional 372,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31,933 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Shares of IQV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.08. 11,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 79.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

