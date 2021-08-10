Eagle Health Investments LP Has $9.30 Million Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Eagle Health Investments LP raised its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the quarter. Outset Medical makes up approximately 3.2% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.40% of Outset Medical worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,116,000 after buying an additional 286,140 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after buying an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OM traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.86. 4,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,148. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on OM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $153,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,478.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,093,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,172 shares of company stock worth $3,482,908 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

