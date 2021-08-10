Eagle Health Investments LP Increases Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 127.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the period. United Therapeutics accounts for about 6.0% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.22% of United Therapeutics worth $17,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UTHR traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.65. 3,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,487. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

