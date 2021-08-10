Eagle Health Investments LP Lowers Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Eagle Health Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 119,137 shares during the period. Agios Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 4.5% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.38% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $12,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $256,250.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,090.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,322. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.61. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

