Eagle Health Investments LP Purchases 55,607 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Eagle Health Investments LP raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,607 shares during the quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies makes up 3.6% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned 0.18% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $93,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.02. 9,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,143. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,729,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,182,645.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $147,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,595 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

