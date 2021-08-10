Eagle Health Investments LP Purchases 7,090 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Eagle Health Investments LP raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. 4D Molecular Therapeutics makes up 0.5% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned 0.21% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,184,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,485. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $724.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

