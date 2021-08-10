Eagle Health Investments LP Purchases 7,600 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Eagle Health Investments LP raised its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Medicines makes up 4.2% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned 0.24% of Blueprint Medicines worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,711,000 after buying an additional 361,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,537,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,087 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,948,000 after purchasing an additional 183,665 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,061,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,993,000 after purchasing an additional 76,457 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $94.21. 5,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,433. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.