Eagle Health Investments LP Takes $1.80 Million Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Kymera Therapeutics makes up 0.6% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of Kymera Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KYMR traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,266. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -39.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.19.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 23,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $1,414,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,308,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,821,158. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

