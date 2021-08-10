Eagle Health Investments LP Takes Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 727,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,153,000. American Well makes up about 3.1% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.30% of American Well at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in American Well by 130.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after buying an additional 7,170,047 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $38,327,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in American Well by 293.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after buying an additional 1,467,447 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at $17,211,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at $16,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of American Well stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 62,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,677. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.93. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,365. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.