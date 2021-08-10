Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Eagle Materials worth $19,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

NYSE:EXP traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.00. 8,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,220. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $153.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.86.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In other news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,379.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

