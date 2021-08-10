Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $627.13 million, a PE ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.