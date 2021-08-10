Eagle Point Credit (ECC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $437.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.51. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $14.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.