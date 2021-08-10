Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

ABBV traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $114.66. 300,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,790,936. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $202.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

