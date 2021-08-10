Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $11.28 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $11,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB remained flat at $$55.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. 12,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,010. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.