Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $11.47 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Trimble worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 29.3% in the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 20,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 324,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Trimble by 258.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 13.8% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,900.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,660 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,233. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.99. 25,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,675. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

