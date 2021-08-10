Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $12.47 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $47,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $122.77. 142,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.67 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

