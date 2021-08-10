Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.8% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 186.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $363,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $1,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,470.42.

Booking stock traded up $40.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,198.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,062. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,224.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.